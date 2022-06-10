Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

The two men, alongside 12 other aspirants, slugged it out for the party's presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu, who got the endorsement of eight other aspirants on the night, emerged victorious having polled 1,271 votes, leaving the likes of former Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Osinbajo in distance second and third place respectively.

Amaechi scored 316 votes while the VP could only scoop 235 votes from the pool of 1,203 votes cast.

However, prior to the primary, there were rumoured beef between Tinubu and Osinbajo camps over the decision of the latter to challenge his political benefactor for the APC ticket.

This is the mood that was sustained all through the convention and there had been suspicions over how the Vice President would react to his defeat in the hands of his political godfather.

The suspicion was further heightened by Osinbajo's refusal to congratulate Tinubu hours after the election despite the fact that his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari and other party stakeholders didn't waste time to send their greetings.

Meanwhile, the VP eventually said his congratulations some hours before Tinubu's visit on Thursday night.

Osinbajo's statement read, "I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

"l also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

"For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party's continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

"To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people."