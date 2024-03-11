ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu urges rich Nigerians to help poor Nigerians during Ramadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu commended Yari for donating the 140 trucks of rice labelled with his name and picture for distribution to the less privileged.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu made the call on Sunday in Kano while inaugurating the distribution of 140 truck-loads of rice donated by Senator Abdullahi Yari in honour of the president.

Represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Tinubu commended the gesture.

He said that it was aimed at supporting individuals who were in need at this critical time.

All over the world, leadership belongs to more than one person. There is a need to always help the vulnerable in society.

“Let us come together, unite as a country and forge ahead for a better Nigeria,” he said.

He also said that the commodity would go a long way in easing the hardship faced by many at this time.

The president, however, called on Nigerians to pray for the unity, peace and progress of the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the representative of Yari, Dr Abubakar Danburam, said the 140 trucks contained 50kg of 84, 000 bags of rice.

Danburam revealed that it would be distributed to at least 500,000 households in the North.

He said that the gesture was to complement Tinubu’s efforts of supporting the needy and other vulnerable in society.

Yari enjoined Nigerians to pray for relief from the economic challenges bedeviling the nation.(NAN)

News Agency Of Nigeria

