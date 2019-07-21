National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress, (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on peace-loving Nigerians to come together to end criminality in the country.

Tinubu made the call on Saturday, July 20, 2019, during the commendation service held in memory of the late Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, who was murdered by armed men on July, 12, 2019, along Benin-Ore expressway in Ondo.

At the event, which held at the harbour point in Victoria Island, Lagos, Tinubu praised the deceased and extolled her virtues, saying Mrs. Olakunri extended her goodwill to all when she lived.

He said, “All who encountered Funke attests to her goodness, nobleness, decency. She meant no harm to no one, extended goodwill and empathy to all.

“In the spirit of Funke, let those who love peace, regardless of religion, tribe or political affiliation, come together so that we do all we can to put an end to such criminality in our society.”

Earlier, the former governor of Lagos state had urged Nigerians not to allow the murder of Mrs Olakunrin to divide the country.