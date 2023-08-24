Breaking news:
News  >  Local

Tinubu trying to avoid using force in Niger, leader of Muslim delegation

Nurudeen Shotayo

The leader of the Muslim delegation said Tinubu asked them to extract a tentative commitment from the Niger junta.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
This is according to Ustaz Abdullahi Bala-Lau, leader of the delegation of Muslim clerics mediating in the Niger crisis.

The respected cleric disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with the President on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Pulse reported that Tinubu sent the Muslim clerics to the Niger Republic for another round of talks with the junta. The President tasked the delegation to extract a tentative commitment from the military leaders in the neighbouring country.

This development comes following the announcement by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last weekend that its standby force has been activated and may march on Niger at any time.

This is because the military leaders in the West African country, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, have refused to return power to the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum as demanded by ECOWAS and other international stakeholders.

However, Bala-Lau disclosed that Tinubu, who also doubles as the Chairman of ECOWAS, has accepted the suggestions of the clerics to avoid the use of force in settling disputes of any kind, especially concerning neighbours and long-time allies.

“The president was receptive of our suggestions about avoiding the use of force by all means. Just as we have spoken to the leaders in Niger and they accepted to avoid violence, the president also accepted it.

‘"That is why he is sending us back to Niger to continue with the dialogue about restoring constitutional order to the country. He also directed us to remind the military leaders that there is a pending ECOWAS decision about the takeover,’’ Bala-Lau said.

He said that the intervention of the clerics had been positive, adding that it allowed the junta to accept the ECOWAS delegation of the retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Sultan Abubakar Sa’ad III.

Bala-Lau said that clerics would be heading back to Niger to continue the dialogue, adding that they also understand that war must be the last option put on the table.

