Tinubu to jet out to Ghana for 6th mid-year coordination meeting of AU

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials.

Tinubu to jet out to Ghana Saturday [Peoples Gazette]
Tinubu to jet out to Ghana Saturday [Peoples Gazette]

In his capacity as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Tinubu will address the meeting on the status of regional integration across various areas in Africa.

A statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday, said the President would highlight the achievements and challenges encountered in West Africa since the last meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, in July 2023.

“The President and Chairman of ECOWAS will present the ‘2024 Report on the State of the Community,’ focusing on peace, regional security, governance, economic integration, humanitarian and social development, energy, mines and agriculture.

“The meeting will be convened under the AU theme of the year 2024: ‘Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century.’

“The Mid-Year Coordination Meeting was conceptualised in 2017 as the principal forum for the AU and the RECs to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda, replacing the June/July summits,” said the statement.

In July 2023, President Tinubu, who was then elected as the Chairman of ECOWAS, delivered his maiden speech at the AU Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, where he affirmed Africa’s strength and the need for unity.

In Accra, the items on the agenda will include evaluating the AU’s early warning and conflict prevention mechanisms and promoting cooperation among regional economic communities to accelerate integration.

A declaration will be adopted at the end of the meeting.

President Tinubu will be accompanied by senior government officials.

