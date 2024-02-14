Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line rail project February 29 - Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu said this in Ikeja on Wednesday, at the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) Stakeholders Forum 2024, with the theme: ”Parking in Lagos, The Journey So Far, Assessing the Social and Economic Impact of the Sector”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Red Line rail, when operational, will convey about 500,000 passengers daily.

Sanwo-Olu had on Feb. 1 hinted that the Red Line, the construction of which began during his administration, was exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am happy to invite you when Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be commissioning the Red Line.

“We are still hoping to commission it within this February.

”We believe the Red Line will carry more passengers than the Blue Line.

“The Red Line is longer and it has a lot of other infrastructure,” he had said.

The governor also reiterated the essence of the creation of LASPA, which is to provide a solution to the parking situation in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Considering the crucial role that parking management plays in traffic management around the world, and the fact that Traffic Management and Transportation is the first Pillar of our THEMES+ agenda, we cannot but place it on the front-burner of our transport policy implementation in Lagos State.

“As you are all aware, the Lagos State Government has a strategic transport master plan within the ambit of this master plan.

“We have the Lagos State Parking Policy, as well as the law that was established in 2021,” he said.

He said that LASPA had been saddled with the responsibility of regulating all forms of parking and adopting innovative, adaptable and sustainable operational systems and technologies.

Sanwo-Olu said it was to lay the foundation for a lasting change in parking culture across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT