Shaibu Aliyu, Director of Arewa House, a research facility under Ahmadu Bello University, said that the lecture will hold on Saturday, March 27 in Kaduna.

Aliyu said at a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday, that the theme of the lecture is, ‘Governance and Youth Inclusion in Nigeria’s Development, Post COVID-19 Era’.

The director said that Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau will serve as the Guest Speaker.

According to him, the governor is expected to share his experience of governing Plateau and managing its conflicts.

Aliyu said the annual lecture remains a platform to discuss social and economic issues affecting the country.

“One of the major objectives of Arewa House is to promote national harmony and national unity, the lecture will serve as an avenue to reflect and discuss on the history and cultures of the the country,” he said.

According to him, COVID-19 protocols would be strictly observed while issue around cost of governance will also be discussed.

He said the former governors that established Arewa House will be honored at the event.

They include Abba Kyari, Musa Usman, Usman Faruk, JD Gomwalk, and Audu Bako.