Tinubu to address world leaders at UN General Assembly September 19

News Agency Of Nigeria

The high level General Debate will be held from September 19 and to September 29.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Presidency]

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, in his first outing to the Assembly, will be addressing world leaders in the evening of that day.

The Nigerian President would be the fifth African leader to speak on day one of the gathering, according to the speakers list from the Office of the General Assembly President.

According to the list, Tinubu will be the 14th speaker out of 20 leaders slated to speak on the first day.

The South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the 10th speaker, will be the first African leader to speak in the morning session of the Assembly.

In the Afternoon session, five African leaders are expected to address the gathering.

The Nigerian president would deliver his statement around 6pm (11pm Nigerian time) to the world leaders during the afternoon session.

The President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune will be the first African leader to speak at the afternoon session, followed by the Moroccan leader, Aziz Akhannouch and Mozambique President, Filipe Nyusi.

The President of Senegal, Macky Sall will be the firth African speaker to address the gathering and the last leader on the first day.

The President of Brazil, Luiz da Silva would be the first world leader to present his address to the 78th session as it is tradition, followed by the U.S. President, Joe Biden, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.

NAN reports that the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) will open on Tuesday, September 5 with the inauguration of a new President, Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago, who will take on the mantle for the next 12 months

The Theme of the General Assembly including the general debate will be rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its sustainable development goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.

News Agency Of Nigeria

