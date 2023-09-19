ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu to address UN General Assembly at 11pm tonight

Ima Elijah

The President will delve into pressing global issues, including sustainable development, climate change

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]
This occasion is set to unfold at 6 pm NY time (11 pm Nigerian time) at the grand UN headquarters.

President Tinubu's speech carries immense significance, as he is scheduled to tackle the vital theme, "Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress, and sustainability for all."

The President will delve into pressing global issues, including sustainable development, climate change, the necessity of international cooperation, and the urgent need to address global disparities and humanitarian crises.

The President's arrival in New York was marked by a warm reception from a distinguished delegation, reflecting the pride and support of the Nigerian people.

Among those who welcomed him were Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, and Dangana Allu, Nigeria's Defence Attache in Washington D.C.

Notably, President Tinubu's arrival saw the presence of key officials at the airport, while other Nigerian representatives eagerly awaited his arrival at the UN Plaza Millenium Hilton Hotel.

At the airport, he was received by Nigeria's Ambassador to the United States, Amb. Uzoma Emenike, Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, and Consul General in Atlanta, Amb. Amina Samaila.

This distinguished gathering also included the esteemed presence of several Nigerian governors, emphasising the nation's unity and strength on the global stage.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo; Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna; Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe; and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara, among others, joined hands to welcome President Tinubu to the United Nations General Assembly, symbolising the nation's collective commitment to a better, more prosperous world.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

