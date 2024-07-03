ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu administration threatens 1 year in prison for workers who leak documents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The government has devised measures to contain the leakage of sensitive official information.

The Bola Tinubu administration wants due process to be followed [Presidency]
The Bola Tinubu administration wants due process to be followed [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja, at a workshop organised by the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR) in collaboration with the Office of the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the workshop is themed "Renewing hope and strengthening of national unity through effective communication and the role of the Official Secret Acts in maintaining confidentiality and national security."

Represented by Dr Nnamdi Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the SGF, Akume said unauthorised leakage of sensitive official document constitutes felony and there is no defence for such, either in the Constitution or Freedom of Information Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that Section 97 (2) of the Criminal Code Act of Nigeria, provides, "Any person who, being employed in the public service, without proper authority abstracts, or makes a copy of, any document the property of his employer is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for one year."

Akume recalled that government had devised measures in the past to contain the leakage of sensitive official information in MDAs through the issuance of service-wide circulars by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in August 2021.

"This was reinforced by the issuance of another service-wide circular in February 2024 on the unauthorised circulation of official documents with information on social media.

"This was done to re-emphasise other extant regulations prohibiting unauthorised disclosure or leakage of official documents

"There is the need to regulate the activities of the civil society organisations who use the Freedom of Information Act to harass, intimidate and siphon resources from public officers through the dissemination of fake and unfounded information.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This should be properly addressed by all the practitioners in the communication and related industries," he said.

Akume commended the BPSR for organising the workshop, saying its underlines the importance government places on the dissemination of correct and truthful information.

The Director-General of Bureau, Dr Dasuki Arabi, urged participants to equip themselves with the Official Secrets Act and effectively communicate government policies and programmes to the public.

"Your role as communication managers in MDAs is crucial, especially in our increasingly complex information ecosystem. In today's environment, communications and platforms are highly fragmented. The government cannot afford to be reactive.

"It must lead the communication landscape to prevent misinformation and ensure that citizens are all informed about the activities, objectives of government and benefits of its policies and programmes to the citizens of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Accurate and prompt information delivery is essential and cannot be compromised as its impact on service delivery and governance is profound," he said.

Arabi tasked the communication managers to take advantage of the training to use the traditional and social media platforms to ensure the public is well informed about government initiatives, programmes and services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

Lawmakers investigate non-promotion of civil servants in past 10 years

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

LAMATA, AFD break ground on Mile 2/Marina Interchange Hubs

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in southeast

House of Reps proposes creation of additional state in southeast

Tinubu administration threatens 1 year in prison for workers who leak documents

Tinubu administration threatens 1 year in prison for workers who leak documents

FULL LIST: 98 lawyers shortlisted for SAN conferment

FULL LIST: 98 lawyers shortlisted for SAN conferment

Lagos will experience morning rains for next 3 days, other states get thunderstorms

Lagos will experience morning rains for next 3 days, other states get thunderstorms

Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

Governor wants corps members to do agricultural work during service year

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Pulse Sports

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Anambra Police command launches investigation into alleged extortion of ₦810,000 by its officer [247Ureports]

Anambra Police officer wanted for extorting ₦810,000 from young businessman

Cross River Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang [Leadership News]

Road projects are on course - Cross River Govt denies abandonment, blames rainfall

COMBO PHOTO of ASUU President Emmanuel Osodeke (L) and Education Minister Tahir Mamman (R) [ChannelsTV]

Strike averted as ASUU, FG reach agreement after closed-door meeting

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists [Businessday NG]

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists