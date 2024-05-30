ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu thanks Wike for unwavering support as he inaugurates flyover in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President also inaugurated the Defence Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) new office complex in Abuja.

Tinubu inaugurates Wuye flyover, links bridge in FCT [NAN]
Tinubu inaugurates Wuye flyover, links bridge in FCT [NAN]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the inauguration, Tinubu reassured Nigerians of his administration’s resolve to prioritise their welfare and make them the centrepiece of his national development agenda.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to building a nation where no one is left behind, emphasising that his administration views government as a continuum.

“The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results, and not be hindered by obstacles. We must see opportunities in obstacles and seize them,” the President stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting ongoing investments in essential services, the President said his administration had laid the groundwork for economic growth, social progress, and improved quality of life for residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

He said the completion of the Wuye project would significantly improve traffic flow within and around the district.

“This facility enhances the security of our people, making them the central focus of our development efforts, which is the essence of democracy.

“Our determination to succeed and extend happiness to the teeming population, and bring about prosperity and tangible value to our people is the primary objective of this government,” the President added.

Tinubu, while commending FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and his team for completing a project that was initiated in 2009, expressed his willingness to make personal sacrifices for the welfare and prosperity of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your resilience, patience, and unwavering support have been instrumental in making this possible. Projects and results are not realised by chance. They come through thoughtful planning and execution,” the President said.

In his remarks, Wike said residents of the FCT had lost hope in the completion of the interchange bridge, linking the Wuye and Wuse districts, but now have a reason to rejoice.

“The FCT is working due to the President’s significant support. This project, initially awarded in 2009 at a cost of N34 billion, was revised to N74 billion before this administration took office on May 29, 2023,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the 15-year struggle to complete the bridge and the difficulties faced by people and businesses during this period, Wike said: “Thanks to the President’s determination, we have restored hope with this project’s completion.”

According to the minister, the wide array of projects being inaugurated in the FCT during Tinubu’s first anniversary would not have been possible without the exclusion of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving us out of TSA made these achievements possible. I sincerely thank you, Mr. President, for this approval,” Wike said.

The President also inaugurated the Defence Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) new office complex in Abuja, where he was represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu thanks Wike for unwavering support as he inaugurates flyover in FCT

Tinubu thanks Wike for unwavering support as he inaugurates flyover in FCT

Emir Sanusi appoints new ward head of Kofar Mazugal

Emir Sanusi appoints new ward head of Kofar Mazugal

Father sells 6 biological children to traffickers in Sokoto, buyers arrested

Father sells 6 biological children to traffickers in Sokoto, buyers arrested

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke

I'm sacrificing my security vote for Osun's development – Adeleke

People I helped to win 2023 election now avoid me because of Ebonyi Gov - Umahi

People I helped to win 2023 election now avoid me because of Ebonyi Gov - Umahi

Policeman disguises as buyer to catch father who wanted to sell daughter for ₦1.5m

Policeman disguises as buyer to catch father who wanted to sell daughter for ₦1.5m

Smart Gas Ltd, The Decade of Gas collaborate for LPG penetration campaign in FCT

Smart Gas Ltd, The Decade of Gas collaborate for LPG penetration campaign in FCT

Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

Kano Gov meets Ribadu in Abuja as tussle over emirship lingers

CSO lauds Tinubu, Tijani's impact on digital economy

CSO lauds Tinubu, Tijani's impact on digital economy

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy