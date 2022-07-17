Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Tinubu travelled to Osun for the party's mega rally held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

It was gathered that the former Lagos State Governor had since stayed back in the state to help his party's candidate and incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in his re-election bid.

However, as results started trickling in from polling units on Saturday, Tinubu left Osun for a meeting with the Speakers in Abuja, The Punch reports.

The APC National Leader reportedly promised the Speakers active roles in his campaigns ahead of the 2023 general election.

He also commended them for their contribution towards his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

Speakers present at the meeting include Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos State, Olakunke Oluomo of Ogun State, Idris Garba of Jigawa State, Kennedy Ibeh of Imo State, Eteng Williams of Cross River State, Funminiyi Afuye of Ekiti State, and Oleyelogun Bamidele of Ondo State.

Others are Abdulkarim Lawan of Borno, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse of Niger, Ahmed Lawan Mirwa of Yobe, Musa Maigari of Katsina, and Siddi Buba, deputy speaker of Gombe.

During the meeting, Tinubu explained to the Speakers the reason why he chose a former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, to be his running mate.