Tinubu sends Nami on retirement leave, appoints Adedeji as acting FIRS boss

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

The president has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave with immediate effect.

This is in accordance with the provision of the Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, which will lead to Nami’s eventual retirement from service on Dec. 8.

He said: ‘’Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

‘’Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

‘’He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).’’