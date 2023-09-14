ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu sends Nami on retirement leave, appoints Adedeji as acting FIRS boss

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presidency said Adedeji's appointment takes immediate effect.

Hon. Zacch Adedeji. [Presidency]
Hon. Zacch Adedeji. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Thursday in Abuja.

The president has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami, to proceed on a three-month pre-retirement leave with immediate effect.

This is in accordance with the provision of the Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, which will lead to Nami’s eventual retirement from service on Dec. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: ‘’Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

‘’Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

‘’He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new appointment takes immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Tinubu hails former PDP chairman Tukur at 88

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university