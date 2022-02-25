Tinubu seeks Ooni, Owa Obokun’s royal blessings for his presidential ambition

The presidential aspirant said it was time for people to support him to become the president of the country in 2023.

He claimed to have supported President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to become the president and was re-elected in 2019.

Tinubu said he would need the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers to achieve his dream, urging them to work for his success during the 2023 general elections.

“President Buhari will soon finish his tenure and I am saying he should not just leave the post, he should hand it over to me.

“I want to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I want you to pray for me,” he said.

Tinubu said he has the ability of diversifying the nation’s economy for prosperity, peace and stability, urging Nigerians to play politics of tolerance.

In his remarks, Ooni described Tinubu as a leader that God had bestowed his grace on.

“You have helped many destiny, you have raised many leaders, one can judge this by the massive crowd that followed you here.

“You have come to the throne of Oduduwa for prayers and blessings.

“You need to be grateful to God who created you to be a special breed. God caused your popularity to be spreading across the country.

“We are grateful that you come here today, we are proud of you, you are our star.

“God will grant your aspiration; all the ancestors of Yoruba land will aid your dream. Your steps shall be guided by the spirit of our forefathers.

“God has given you a good name and he will stay by you, you shall continue to be relevant. Your creator shall guide your steps to the seat you are aspiring for.”

At the palace of Owa Obokun in Ilesa, Tinubu said he was at the palace to seek for royal blessings over his aspiration.

“I am a new hope for Nigeria, capable and competent enough of ruling this nation as a president.

“That is why I come for your blessings, prayers, encouragement and support to get to my Promise Land.

“I want to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in APC and step into his shoes,” he said.