Tinubu seeks Guinness World Records recognition for economic reforms

Addressing a gathering of investors, President Tinubu attributed his achievements to overcoming obstacles hindering investment in Nigeria.

He stated his corporate background and experiences in the private sector, citing his tenure at Exxon Mobil and his role as treasurer as foundational in equipping him to address Nigeria's economic challenges.

"If you have fears of various hurdles; just look at me. I come from the private sector, trained by Deloitte. Worked for Exxon Mobil until I became the treasurer of the corporation," he stated.

President Tinubu took pride in his eight consecutive years of governance in Lagos, highlighting the state's economic transformation into the fifth-largest economy in Africa during his tenure.

"Today, I can proudly beat my chest that Lagos state is on the horizon and the fifth-largest economy in Africa, rising from zero. That is the track record that got me into this office as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he declared.

Asserting that Nigeria voted for him for his commitment to reforms, President Tinubu noted that he initiated reforms from the first day of his inauguration.