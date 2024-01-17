ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu says those responsible for Ibadan explosion must be fished out

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president directed the National Emergency Management Agency to work with the Oyo State government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Mynigeria]

No fewer than three persons were reported to have died and 77 others were injured when the explosion occurred in the Bodija area of the Oyo State capital.

The explosion destroyed at least 10 cars and left about 30 houses at different stages of destruction. It also affected some structures at the state government secretariat.

Its impact was said to have been felt as far away as 15km from the scene of the explosion.

Oyo State government is already following a lead that the explosion was traceable to the detonation of explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

President Tinubu’s media aide, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, stated on Wednesday that Tinubu commiserated with Oyo State and called on relevant agencies of government to unravel the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

“It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to activities of illegal miners.

“Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behaviour that created the conditions for the sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished," Ngelale quoted Tinubu as saying.

The president directed the National Emergency Management Agency to work with the Oyo State government to offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims.

