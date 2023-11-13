ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu added that his administration is determined to change the narrative through various reforms, programmes and policies that would ultimately benefit the citizens.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

He stated this while briefing newsmen at the end of rituals of the performance of the lesser Hajj, Umrah, on Sunday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Tinubu said his administration was determined to change the narrative through various reforms, programmes and policies that would ultimately benefit the citizens.

"The prospect of the country is yet to blossom to the level that we require. It needs hard work and consistent prayers by each and every one of us. We are committed to use our strength to bring out this potential for the benefit of all Nigerians.

"That’s why we are here and May Allah accepts all our prayers, individually and collectively, for the good of the nation and its people. There is the need for me to thank God for what He has done for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For His guidance; His blessings and His answers to my prayers and the country’s prayers and for the good of all humanity. I have to give thanks to God at every opportunity,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Umrah is the lesser Hajj rituals perform by Muslims at any particular time of the year, while the Hajj is only done during the month of Hajj in the Islamic calendar.

During his stay at Makkah, Tinubu is being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attached with a special cleric from the Kings palace to conduct him round for the circumambulation of the Kaaba.

The cleric, Sheikh Dakilullah Al-Makky and the Imam of State House Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahab Suleiman conducted prayers at the end of the over two hours ritual. The rituals include going round the Kaaba seven times and going back and forth at the Safa and Marwa seven times.

The governors of Bauchi, Niger and Katsina states as well as the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer and other top government official performed the ritual alongside the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu is in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-Africa summit attended by Africa leaders and the business community from both countries.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

I have been vindicated – Uzodimma expresses gratitude after victory in Imo

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Rep Gagdi denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

Tinubu says he's committed to changing the narrative of Nigeria to benefit Nigerians

I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

I was excluded from ballot – Kogi Accord Party candidate demands re-election

BREAKING: APC's Ododo wins Kogi gov election as Melaye, Ajaka bite the dust

BREAKING: APC's Ododo wins Kogi gov election as Melaye, Ajaka bite the dust

NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

NSIB begins investigation into serious accident on Abuja Airport runway

INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

INEC suspends collation of results in Bayelsa till Monday as PDP takes lead

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

INEC to conduct fresh elections in Kogi amid irregularity claims

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Air Force knocks out terrorists in raids in Borno

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Photo-storytelling [Faculty Focus]

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

President Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Facebook:BuhariSallau]

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu