Tinubu reiterates support for public-private partnership on economy

He also said that his administration’s sustained, bold and coordinated reforms are anchored on a “strong adherence to accountability and transparency.”

Tinubu said this at an audience with members of the Board and Management of the Nigeria Economic Support Group (NESG) on Thursday in Abuja.

Tinubu gave the assurance to fully implement the eight priority reform areas under the Renewed Hope Agenda within the next three years.

He said that Nigeria is blessed with rich human and natural resources, as well as deficit opportunities, which could be quickly leveraged into new prosperity.

He called for the urgent exploitation of Nigeria’s diversity for collective gain, with an eye on new think tanks in the agricultural sector and establishment of a commodity exchange.

‘’We have an abundance of knowledge and untapped mineral resources, and an agricultural sector that is God-given. We tend to shy away from taking those gigantic steps that will result in prosperity for our people.

‘’We are not exploiting our diversity for prosperity. We are at each other’s throats, arguing about unnecessary things, instead of thinking and doing for our people,” he said.

The President said he was elected on a “no excuses” platform for renewed hope, adding that he would not accept excuses from anyone in delivering on his agenda.

“I don’t see why Nigeria will be so blessed with good soil and not have a commodity exchange. I don’t see why we have not been able to interrogate our real estate sector and propel it.

“I don’t see why we have not used consumer credit to build the purchasing power of our people and the capacity of our very own manufacturing sector,” the President said.

While commending the NESG for believing in the reforms of his administration, Tinubu said the “bitter pill” must be administered to build a better future for the country.

“I am here and I believe we can do it together. No single person succeeds alone. The world is dynamic. We are confronted with climate change and other challenges.

‘’Somewhere in the eye of the storm, there is a quiet and peaceful corner for those who can toil well. With patience and determination, we will succeed,” the President assured.

The Chairman of NESG, Olaniyi Yusuf, welcomed the various economic reforms announced by the Tinubu administration since assumption of office in May.

He mentioned some as the fuel subsidy removal, foreign exchange rate harmonisation, food security and palliatives to sub-national governments.

The NESG Chairman pledged that the group would work with the newly inaugurated cabinet to achieve the eight-point agenda of the administration.

“Your track record in the effective implementation of bold economic reforms as the Governor of Lagos leaves those of us in the private sector without doubt that you will achieve much greater feats as our nation’s president,” Yusuf said.