Tinubu reappoints Sheshe for 2nd term as CMD of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

A statement on Wednesday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesman, said the appointment was for a second and final term of four years, with effect from December 5, 2023.
“The president expects that with the renewal of Prof. Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital.
“He also expects he ensures the efficient delivery of qualitative services to the citizens,” said Ngelale.
Sheshe was first appointed as CMD on December 6, 2019.