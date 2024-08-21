ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu reappoints Sheshe for 2nd term as CMD of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president expects that with the renewal of Prof. Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital.

Prof. Abdurrahman Sheshe, Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano [PM News Nigeria]
Prof. Abdurrahman Sheshe, Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano [PM News Nigeria]

A statement on Wednesday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s spokesman, said the appointment was for a second and final term of four years, with effect from December 5, 2023.

“The president expects that with the renewal of Prof. Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital.

“He also expects he ensures the efficient delivery of qualitative services to the citizens,” said Ngelale.

Sheshe was first appointed as CMD on December 6, 2019.

News Agency Of Nigeria

