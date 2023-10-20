Celebrations as Tinubu reappoints Ejikeme as PTAD executive secretary

The decision, which became effective on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, was confirmed through an official announcement from the PTAD Twitter account.

Dr. Ejikeme, who previously held the position and was temporarily replaced Sulayman Shelleng, the Director of the Civil Service Pension Department, returned to her role after her initial term expired in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially appointed to this role by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, Dr. Ejikeme’s reappointment shows her competence and the confidence President Tinubu has in her ability to lead PTAD effectively.

Her reappointment has been met with joyful reception both online and offline. Online, citizens have shared sentiments of satisfaction with her reappontment.

ADVERTISEMENT