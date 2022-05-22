RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu pledges to establish agro industrial processing zone in Yobe

Mr Bola Tinubu, a presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), has promised to establish agro industrial zone in Yobe, if elected.

Tinubu made the pledge in Damaturu on Sunday while addressing the 228 APC delegates in the state.

He said the zone would support speedy and sustainable agricultural development in the state and the country by extension.

“I can mentally picture maize, millet, sorghum, cotton and so on. I will encourage industrial processing zone for Yobe.

“Very good you have an airport; I landed safely on it. But it is not to be there without the cargo and necessary investment to promote the growth and development of Yobe.

“You need a president like me who can see value in your land, who can see commodity exchange,” he said.

The presidential hopeful expressed dissatisfaction at the inability of successive military regimes to sustain commodities marketing boards.

“We need the marketing boards to establish commodities exchange to guarantee good pricing to the farmers.

“We should not be talking about hunger or not being a rich country; we are rich.

“Israel has no oil; no land, it is a pure desert. Today they grow vegetables to the rest of the world, marketing items and making progress because they commit themselves to it.

“As a president, I will commit myself to the growth and prosperity of our country,” he said.

The APC National Leader said he would ensure that security challenges bedevilling some parts of the country were tackled head on.

Tinubu appealed to the delegates to vote for him at the party’s presidential primaries, assuring that he would never fail them.

In his remarks, Yobe APC Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Gadaka, commended Tinubu for choosing Yobe as one of the states to visit.

He said that Tinubu contributed to the political development of the APC and the country at large.

Gadaka, however, said the pattern of voting in the primaries would be determined by the direction provided by the leadership of the party in the state.

