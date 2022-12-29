ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu pays tribute to Ohaneze leader, George Obiozor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate paid tributes to the departed President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor, on Thursday in Lagos.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tinubu gave the tribute in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

He said the career of Prof. Obiozor made him one of the foremost patriots who served Nigeria with diligence, honour, and integrity.

Obiozor was at various times the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, ambassador of Nigeria to the United States and to Israel, and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cyprus.

Tinubu said Obiozor’s death robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and the entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

“Ambassador Obiozor’s death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders.

“As the leader of Ohaneze, he championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony.

“The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, for which Ambassador Obiozor lived will forever be cherished,’’ he said.

The former governor of Lagos State extended his condolences to the family, government and people of Imo; to Ndigbo, and to Nigerians adding that the deceased served the country with pride and distinction

Tinubu prayed God to comfort Obiozor’s loved ones and all those he left behind and also to grant his soul eternal rest.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS raises alarm over new tricks human traffickers use in Bayelsa

NIS raises alarm over new tricks human traffickers use in Bayelsa

Expert identifies poverty, failed courtship as major causes of divorce

Expert identifies poverty, failed courtship as major causes of divorce

Buhari launches Reference Hospital, other projects in Okene, lauds Bello

Buhari launches Reference Hospital, other projects in Okene, lauds Bello

Ajaokuta Steel coy to generate $1.6bn annually – Buhari

Ajaokuta Steel coy to generate $1.6bn annually – Buhari

Prosecution of Lagos lawyer killer must follow procedure - Police insist

Prosecution of Lagos lawyer killer must follow procedure - Police insist

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP in Abuja, vows to get justice for slain lawyer

Sanwo-Olu meets IGP in Abuja, vows to get justice for slain lawyer

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

Ex-President Jonathan mourns Ohanaeze President-General, Obiozor

Buhari salutes elder statesman, Christopher Kolade at 90

Buhari salutes elder statesman, Christopher Kolade at 90

Kano Hisbah destroys 25 trucks of beer in 2022

Kano Hisbah destroys 25 trucks of beer in 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carnival in Calabar

Famous Calabar Carnival ends in a pool of blood, 7 dead, 29 injured

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day. [sunnewsonline]

Muslim sects occupy Kaduna Church service on Christmas day

Bashir Mangal. [intelregion]

Max Air CEO, Bashir Mangal, is dead

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the US, Israel and Cyprus, Prof. George Obiozor, has been announced as the new President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide. [cyboknews]

Ohanaeze President, Obiozor dead, cause of death revealed