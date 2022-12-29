Tinubu pays tribute to Ohaneze leader, George Obiozor

Tinubu gave the tribute in a condolence message issued by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

He said the career of Prof. Obiozor made him one of the foremost patriots who served Nigeria with diligence, honour, and integrity.

Obiozor was at various times the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, ambassador of Nigeria to the United States and to Israel, and High Commissioner of Nigeria to Cyprus.

Tinubu said Obiozor’s death robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Ambassador George Obiozor, President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“This great Igbo leader and Nigeria’s elder statesman was a distinguished academic and diplomat who served his people and the entire country with honour, dedication and distinction.

“Ambassador Obiozor’s death at this time has again robbed our dear country of one of its finest public servants and committed leaders.

“As the leader of Ohaneze, he championed the course of national unity and economic development while seeking a more equitable and even-handed federation where all the constituent units and ethnic groups can live together in peace and harmony.

“The ideals of a better and more inclusive country where justice and equity would prevail, for which Ambassador Obiozor lived will forever be cherished,’’ he said.

The former governor of Lagos State extended his condolences to the family, government and people of Imo; to Ndigbo, and to Nigerians adding that the deceased served the country with pride and distinction