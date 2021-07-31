RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu out of Nigeria but not hospitalised - Aide

Rahman says Tinubu will be back in the country soon.

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Contrary to an online report that All Progressives Congress chieftain, Bola Tinubu is hospitalised abroad, his media aide, Tunde Rahman says the politician is hale and hearty.

Rahman confirmed that Tinubu is truly out of the country. He, however, made it known that the former governor of Lagos State is not in any hospital, adding that he has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

Tinubu’s media aide said this in a statement on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The statement reads, “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalisation.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalised or has died.

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”

It would be recalled that an online report had claimed that Tinubu had a surgery last week and is currently hospitalised in Maryland in the United of America.

