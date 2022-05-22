Tinubu, Osinbajo have questions to answer on Alpha Beta – Bode George

Alpha Beta is a consulting firm in charge of computation, tracking, and reconciliation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the Lagos State Government in return for a commission.

George and some concerned Lagosians have alleged that the company was being used by Tinubu to siphon state money into his personal account.

Alpha Beta was incorporated in 2002 and the then Lagos State Governor, Tinubu, approved that the company be awarded consultancy contract for the assessment and collection of tax and IGR on behalf of the state at a 10% consultancy fee.

Recall that Osinbajo served in Tinubu's government between 1999-2007 as the state Commissioner of Justice.

George, in an interview with The Punch, has reiterated call for the investigation of the company, adding that Tinubu should be prosecuted.

"What is Alpha Beta doing in Lagos? I have been shouting about this? An individual collecting N11.5bn every 30 days? He should be in jail.

"The man who owns the Alpha Beta should be in jail," he said.

The elder statesman also said that the APC would be making a big mistake if they hand the party's presidential ticket to Tinubu who he claimed lacks the fear of God.

He added that Osinbajo should also come clean on the founding of Alpha Beta because he was part of the government that brought it to life.

"All those people who were with him, why are they denouncing him now? Was the Vice President (Yemi Osinbajo) not his Commissioner for Justice for eight years? When did they found the Alpha Beta? Let’s finish this hurdle; we will go back to it in election time. They must explain themselves."