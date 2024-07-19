RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mandates us to ensure 2.1m crude oil production per day - Defence Chief

NAN reports that Nigeria’s crude oil production currently stands at 1.472m pbd, down from 1.502m last month and up from 1.450m one year ago.

Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), said this while briefing State House correspondents, after a meeting with President Tinubu on Friday.

“It is a mandate for us to restore full production, we are targeting 2.1 million barrels per day, which is achievable. So, we are taking steps to ensure that all that is required to be done is done,” he said.

He said the President was aware of the cries of the oil-producing communities and would not let them down.

He said the communities should be rest assured that steps were being taken to address their grievances so that full production of crude oil would be restored.

“For the criminals, those that are hell-bent on destroying our infrastructure and stealing our crude oil for whatever reasons, their days are numbered.

“We are coming after them, and we want to assure Nigerians that all we need is to work together to achieve success.

“Nobody can do it alone, no single service, no single individual can do this alone; we all need to work together, including the states. We understand that the communities have so many needs, the President will address those issues to ensure that we have full production,” said Musa.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, said security chiefs were at the State House to brief President Tinubu on the current security situation in the country.

“This we have been doing regularly. Mr President is satisfied with our report and he has challenged us to continue to work together and improve our synergy.

“We have records of all reported crimes across the country and can tell you that the crime rate is declining in Nigeria.

“Records don’t lie, the records are there. So, I can assure you that we will continue to do what we are doing to maintain the decline in the crime rate,” said Egbetokun.

This is a change of -2.04 per cent from last month and 1.50 per cent from last year.

The decline in daily crude oil production figures is attributed to pipeline vandalism and sundry criminal activities that have made it impossible for the country to meet its OPEC production quota.

