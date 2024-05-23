Tinubu orders review of governing boards of tertiary institutions after outcry

He ordered the review to be done before the inauguration and retreat being planned for the nominees on May 31.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The Federal Ministry of Education recently released names of nominees for chairmen, Pro-Chancellors and members of the boards and councils of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

However, public reactions showed that the nominations did not reflect the federal character of the country as some states got just one nomination, while some others got many.

“In directing a complete review of the list of members, President Tinubu acknowledges the feedback across the country.

“President Tinubu is committed to ensuring strict compliance with the principle of federal character as entrenched in the constitution,” Onanuga said.