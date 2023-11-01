ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu needs ₦5.5 billion for student loan project

Ima Elijah

His goal is to curb incessant industrial actions that have plagued higher education institutions.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

This fund aims to support the implementation of the Access to Education Act, also known as the Student Loan Act, which was sponsored by Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and passed by the ninth National Assembly.

The law, which was signed into effect by President Tinubu in June, aims to provide interest-free loans to students in higher institutions across the country, with the goal of curbing incessant industrial actions that have plagued higher education institutions.

President Tinubu, addressing the nation during the Nigeria Economic Summit, reiterated the government's commitment to the student loan program, stating that it "must begin in January 2024" after initial delays.

