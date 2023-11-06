ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire

Bayo Wahab

Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu’s sympathy was conveyed in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Earlier on Monday, a fire incident occurred at the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in the Central Business District of Abuja.

In the statement, Ngelale said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sympathises with the Canadian government, the diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

“The President assures the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery.”

While confirming the incident, Head of Operations of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo in an interview with The Punch said, two people were fatally injured while three or four other victims with injuries had been rushed to hospitals.

