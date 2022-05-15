RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns UAE president, Al Nahyan, says he is great reformer

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former Lagos State Governor, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has described the President, United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on Friday, as a great reformer who reshaped the governance and economy of the country.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Tinubu, a Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made this known in a condolence message to the Government and people of the UAE in Lagos on Sunday.

Recommended articles

He said: “As president from 2004 until his death, the deceased strategically guided the UAE Government toward balanced and sustainable development to ensure the prosperity of his people.

“The passing on Friday of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, saddened me.

“Sheikh Khalifa was a great reformer and a visionary leader who reshaped and improved the governance and economy of the United Arab Emirates.

“Because of his devoted leadership, Sheikh Khalifa had a devoted following. He enjoyed the enduring respect of his people.

“He will long be remembered for his achievements and pivotal role in the exceptional and rapid development of the UAE.

“His primary ambition was said to be upholding the legacy of his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.”

Tinubu said that by remaining true to the dream of his father, his numerous and lasting achievements meant that he not only fulfilled the ambition of a dutiful son but established an impressive legacy in his own right.

The former governor noted that as a mark of his father’s confidence in him, he was appointed to his first official role at the young age of 18.

According to him, where others might have lost their way, he fully justified that confidence, assuming the mantle of leadership with the ease and skill with which his name had come to be synonymous.

Tinubu said that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan would remain an example of what a resolute, visionary leader could do to advance his society and people.

Tinubu said Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a great statesman, a caring husband, and a devoted father and he would surely be missed, adding that may Almighty Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus. Amin.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt begins rehabilitation of sex offenders

Lagos govt begins rehabilitation of sex offenders

I won’t take my unopposed senate ticket for granted — Sen. Bamidele

I won’t take my unopposed senate ticket for granted — Sen. Bamidele

Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

Police arrest 4 persons over alleged jungle justice in Lagos

Tinubu mourns UAE president, Al Nahyan, says he is great reformer

Tinubu mourns UAE president, Al Nahyan, says he is great reformer

Wike recalls how Justice Odili saved his political career

Wike recalls how Justice Odili saved his political career

Gov Emmanuel didn't bar Atiku from meeting delegates - Akwa Ibom govt

Gov Emmanuel didn't bar Atiku from meeting delegates - Akwa Ibom govt

NCC alerts Nigerians on latest trick by hackers to unlock, steal vehicles

NCC alerts Nigerians on latest trick by hackers to unlock, steal vehicles

NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states

NDLEA seizes 203,879 Tramadol tabs in raids of 4 states

Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov Oyetola

Campaign of calumny can’t stop my re-election – Gov Oyetola

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don (NAN)