He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death
Tinubu prayed for the Iranian nation's continuous peace, stability, and prosperity.
This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja. Raisi was killed along with Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.
The Presidential spokesman said Tinubu expressed grief over this tragedy, describing Raisi as a leader committed to Iran's development. Ngelale said that while commiserating with the bereaved families, Tinubu prayed for the Iranian nation's continuous peace, stability, and prosperity.
“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief,” he said.
Raisi died after a helicopter carrying him and other officials crashed in a mountainous and forested area of the country in poor weather. The 63-year-old, a figure representing conservative and hardline factions in Iranian politics, was president for nearly three years.
