He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death

This is contained in a statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday in Abuja. Raisi was killed along with Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

The Presidential spokesman said Tinubu expressed grief over this tragedy, describing Raisi as a leader committed to Iran's development. Ngelale said that while commiserating with the bereaved families, Tinubu prayed for the Iranian nation's continuous peace, stability, and prosperity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief,” he said.

