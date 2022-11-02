Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye.

Olumakaiye, the Lord Bishop and Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, 53, died during a brief illness.

He was the first Bishop of Osun North East in 2009 before being transferred to the Diocese of Lagos in 2018.

The former governor of Lagos state described the death of the Bishop as sad and unfortunate, and wished him eternal rest.

Tinubu while extolling the virtues of the deceased, also expressed sadness at the passing of the Bishop.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Most Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

“I knew and interacted closely with him. A true man of God who evinced that divine calling each time you encountered him.

“His death is most unfortunate and a loss, not only to the Christendom but to me and many others as well.

“He was truly committed to the service of God and humanity. He was helpful in forging good relationship between Christians, Muslims and adherents of other religions in Lagos state.

“These, he did through his gospel of tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence for which many will remember and extol him,” he said.