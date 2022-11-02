RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senator Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate has commiserated with the family of the Archbishop of Lagos Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye over his death.

Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye.
Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye.

Recommended articles

Olumakaiye, the Lord Bishop and Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, 53, died during a brief illness.

He was the first Bishop of Osun North East in 2009 before being transferred to the Diocese of Lagos in 2018.

The former governor of Lagos state described the death of the Bishop as sad and unfortunate, and wished him eternal rest.

Tinubu while extolling the virtues of the deceased, also expressed sadness at the passing of the Bishop.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of the Most Rev. Dr Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye.

“I knew and interacted closely with him. A true man of God who evinced that divine calling each time you encountered him.

“His death is most unfortunate and a loss, not only to the Christendom but to me and many others as well.

“He was truly committed to the service of God and humanity. He was helpful in forging good relationship between Christians, Muslims and adherents of other religions in Lagos state.

“These, he did through his gospel of tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence for which many will remember and extol him,” he said.

Tinubu prayed that Almighty God would grant late Olumakaiye’s soul eternal rest and comfort his family, relations, the Lagos diocese, members of the Archbishop’s Palace Cathedral Church of Christ and the entire Christian community.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 election, payback time for Tinubu – Shettima

2023 election, payback time for Tinubu – Shettima

UN proffers solution to Adamawa farmers/herders conflict

UN proffers solution to Adamawa farmers/herders conflict

Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye

Tinubu mourns Lagos Anglican Bishop, Rev. Olumakaiye

2023: CAN holds National Prayer Friday

2023: CAN holds National Prayer Friday

Oyo Labour Party deputy chairman defects to PDP, endorses Atiku

Oyo Labour Party deputy chairman defects to PDP, endorses Atiku

Why Tinubu deserves Northern support for 2023 - Group

Why Tinubu deserves Northern support for 2023 - Group

Zamfara PDP chairman dies

Zamfara PDP chairman dies

75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC

75% road traffic accidents caused by human errors – FRSC

Tejuosho Market inferno renders 1,200 artisans jobless — NEMA

Tejuosho Market inferno renders 1,200 artisans jobless — NEMA

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

A Lagos bus stop by Dami Akinbode (Unsplash)

Commuters stranded as Lagos bus drivers kick-off strike

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking. (Channels)

NDLEA declares owner of Adekaz Hotels wanted over alleged drug trafficking

Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

IGP releases emergency numbers as tension heightens over terror alert