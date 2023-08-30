Tinubu mourns designer of Nigeria’s national flag, Pa Akinkunmi

This is contained in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Tinubu condoled with friends and associates of the retired civil servant, who dedicated his life to the service of the nation, sharing knowledge and experience with old and young, and inspiring many to think and act patriotically.

The President affirmed that the Green and White flag is a legacy that has consistently reflected the fruitfulness, resilience, and harmony enjoyed by the nation.

He said that it represented the boldness and uniqueness with which Nigerians characteristically reach for and achieve success around the world.

The President believed Pa Akinkunmi lived and worked for the greatness of the country, with a generational legacy and a place of honour in Nigeria.

Born Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi in Ibadan, the older of a set of twins, he lived with his father until he was eight years old before he relocated to the Northern part of Nigeria.

He began his early education in the North and after his father’s retirement, he came down to the West and was re-enrolled at Baptist Day School, Idi-Ikan in Ibadan.

He was a Nigerian civil servant who was best known for designing Nigeria’s national flag.

