Tinubu mourns ace broadcaster, Kabiru Fagge

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

”Fagge, aged 77, was an enduring name across the Hausa-speaking world for his long career with the Hausa service of the Voice of America (VOA) spanning 25 years.”

Tinubu lauded the contributions of the deceased to nation-building, particularly his sensitisation to and advocacy for education through the well-known weekly education programme he anchored.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His desire to serve humanity through journalism started quite early from his days as a freelancer while teaching. We are grateful for his services through his chosen career and for being a good ambassador of Nigeria on such a global platform,” the President said.