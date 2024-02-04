Tinubu mourns Abba-Ibrahim, former Yobe governor

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday, said the President received the news with great grief.

”On behalf of the Federal Government, I extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe state.

”Former Gov. Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly.

”Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service,” the President said.

Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.

The former governor died on Sunday in a Saudi Arabia hospital after a protracted illness,