ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu mourns Abba-Ibrahim, former Yobe governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim
Bukar Abba Ibrahim

Recommended articles

A statement by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday, said the President received the news with great grief.

”On behalf of the Federal Government, I extend my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family, friends, and associates of the late Senator and the government and people of Yobe state.

”Former Gov. Ibrahim was a personal friend and a consummate leader who served the people of Yobe with dedication during his extensive political career.

ADVERTISEMENT

”As a senator for 12 years, his wealth of experience was a guiding force in the National Assembly.

”Generations to come will remember him for always placing the progress and welfare of the people at the heart of his service,” the President said.

Tinubu prayed that the Almighty God grant the departed statesman eternal rest.

The former governor died on Sunday in a Saudi Arabia hospital after a protracted illness,

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, media aide to Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe who confirmed the death said the deceased will be buried in Saudi Arabia, while funeral services will be conducted in Yobe.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu mourns Abba-Ibrahim, former Yobe governor

Tinubu mourns Abba-Ibrahim, former Yobe governor

Sunday fire destroys planks worth millions of naira in Lagos market

Sunday fire destroys planks worth millions of naira in Lagos market

BREAKING: National grid restored after partial disturbance - TCN

BREAKING: National grid restored after partial disturbance - TCN

Former Yobe Gov Bukar-Abba Ibrahim dies in Saudi Arabia

Former Yobe Gov Bukar-Abba Ibrahim dies in Saudi Arabia

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

How air, ground operations neutralised scores of terrorists in Katsina

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Minister visits Al-Kadriyar family, says FCTA’s efforts yielding results

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Gov Oyebanji visits freed Ekiti School pupils, teachers in hospital

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

Nigerian universities produce the best doctors – National Hospital CMD

National grid collapses as power generation crashes to zero megawatts

National grid collapses as power generation crashes to zero megawatts

Pulse Sports

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governing council by Gov Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa pledges support to state-owned tertiary institutions, vows to address challenges

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]

Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match [Twitter:PoojaMedia]

Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match