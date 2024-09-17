Tinubu mourns 40 maulud participants killed in auto crash

Scores of others were injured in the incident.

The victims were on their way from Kwandari in Plateau after celebrating Maulud in Saminaka, Kaduna State when their bus collided with a truck at Lere, Kaduna.

President Tinubu condoled with the families of the victims and with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau states, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.