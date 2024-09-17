ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu mourns 40 maulud participants killed in auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The President directed the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) to improve highway monitoring.

Nigerian president Bola Tinubu
Nigerian president Bola Tinubu

Scores of others were injured in the incident.

The victims were on their way from Kwandari in Plateau after celebrating Maulud in Saminaka, Kaduna State when their bus collided with a truck at Lere, Kaduna.

President Tinubu condoled with the families of the victims and with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau states, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, said in a statement.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

The President directed the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) to improve highway monitoring and reduce the number of road accidents nationwide.

