Tinubu most qualified to succeed Buhari - Campaign council

Babayo said that Tinubu on Oct. 22, formally unveiled his manifesto to Nigerians in the presence of Buhari and party’s leaders.

“The Tinubu-Shettima manifesto titled: Hope Renewed, is the best campaign document and captures the hopes, aspirations and dreams of our country. It is holistic and it focuses on Nigeria as a whole.

“It provides a clear plan on job creation and repositioning the economy, but as we all know, in politics even 24 hours can be a lifetime.

“This directorate must continue to do active research to refine the campaign’s policy positions as factors change in the run-up to the election.

“The strategy of the campaign must be attune to the fast changing dynamics that happen in our polity,” he said.

He said that the directorate would ensure that party’s campaign was focus on most contemporary challenges that Nigerians were facing around the economy, security and other key issues.

He commended members of the committee for prioritising their participation in the party’s campaigns and encouraged them on the task ahead, saying that the 2023 general election was very important.

“This is because we are at a watershed moment where the global and local factors around development are changing and evolving at an accelerated pace.

“As a nation we need to answer critical questions about how to drive the citizenry into a new knowledge based and information driven economy to compete in the globe.

“We need to create millions of jobs for our teeming youths.

“We need to manage our unfulfilled aspirations around building an economy that leverages more of our massive gas reserves while managing the transition to more green energy,” he said.

Babayo added: ”We must complete the work of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of ridding our lands of terrorist elements that seek to disrupt our unity.

“The world has changed. Asiwaju Bola Tinubu our presidential candidate understands this and is the most equipped to carry on the positive legacies of the Buhari administration.”

He said that Tinubu would set the country on a progressive path to development.

He charged members of the directorate to internalise the content of the manifesto so they could explain it in simple language to members of the public.

“I hope most of you have read the Renewed Hope Manifesto of the campaign.

“It’s an important document that provides great clarity in the direction that an Asiwaju-Shettima administration will take us.

“We will leverage this document as a guide for our ,policy, research and strategy mandate,” he said.

Babayo said that the directorate would host a retreat on Nov. 14, to set a clear path to work ahead of the 2023 general election.

The director added that sequel to the retreat, the directorate would be setting up policy dialogues for key areas of the campaign manifesto with experts and thought leaders.