Tinubu meets Ganduje, service chiefs to address farmer-herder crisis
This has been a matter of growing concern for Nigerians, and today's high-level talks aim to address this issue.
The meeting took place today, September 14, 2023 at the State House in Abuja, commencing promptly at 3:00 pm.
This gathering witnessed the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other top service chiefs, underlining the gravity and significance of the discussions underway.
