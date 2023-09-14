ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu meets Ganduje, service chiefs to address farmer-herder crisis

Ima Elijah

This has been a matter of growing concern for Nigerians, and today's high-level talks aim to address this issue.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The meeting took place today, September 14, 2023 at the State House in Abuja, commencing promptly at 3:00 pm.

This gathering witnessed the presence of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other top service chiefs, underlining the gravity and significance of the discussions underway.

The farmer-herder crisis has been a longstanding issue, resulting in conflicts and tensions between pastoralists and farming communities across the country. It has been a matter of growing concern for Nigerians, and today's high-level talks aim to address this issue.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu meets Ganduje, service chiefs to address farmer-herder crisis

Tinubu meets Ganduje, service chiefs to address farmer-herder crisis

Power supply restored nationwide after national grid collapse

Power supply restored nationwide after national grid collapse

Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Kwara Govt to include trad. rulers in policy implementation - Commissioner

Tinubu will address governance in healthcare sector - Presidency

Tinubu will address governance in healthcare sector - Presidency

Tribunal reserves judgment on dispute between Sule, PDP gov. candidate

Tribunal reserves judgment on dispute between Sule, PDP gov. candidate

IATA ranks Abuja, Lagos airports as most expensive over high taxes, levies

IATA ranks Abuja, Lagos airports as most expensive over high taxes, levies

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

Appeal court sacks Ndudi Elumelu, affirms LP candidate winner of Rep in Delta

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

Wike has not been here long enough - Ireti Kingibe speaks on FCT demolitions

NYSC fighting against gender based violence, inequality in Nigeria - DG

NYSC fighting against gender based violence, inequality in Nigeria - DG

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

I was a brilliant student, Tinubu recalls days in Chicago university