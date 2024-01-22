ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

Bayo Wahab

This is the first meeting between the president and CAN leaders since he assumed power in May 2023.

This is the first meeting between the president and CAN leaders since he assumed power in May 2023. {TheNation]
This is the first meeting between the president and CAN leaders since he assumed power in May 2023. {TheNation]

Recommended articles

This is the first meeting between the president and CAN leaders since he assumed power in May 2023.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

FG wants investigation concluded before making statement on Ibadan explosion

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Sacked 16 Plateau lawmakers move to resume legislative duties

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

Tinubu meets CAN leadership

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

CDS says military will intensify use of non-kinetic operations in counter-insurgency

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Federal Government set to launch Nigerian Education Loans Fund for tertiary students

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Billionaire Otedola acquires stake in Dangote cement

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Ogun State to generate ₦240bn revenue in 2024, aims for economic independence

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Kwara Police Commissioner affirms UNILORIN’s cultism-free status, pledges continued support

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Nigerian Navy hands over 60 bags of seized Indian hemp worth ₦120m to NDLEA in Lagos

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Nigerians are helpless – Peter Obi reacts to abduction of 6 sisters in Abuja

Pray for me day, night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people [NewsWireNGR]

Pray for me day and night, I’ll not disappoint you - Otti promises Abia people

Godswill-Akpabio-and-Bola-Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]

Tinubu, Akpabio, others honour nation's fallen, living heroes in celebration of AFRD