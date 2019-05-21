The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He quoted Tinubu after an Iftar dinner meeting with Buhari, as urging elderly Nigerians to persistently shun provocative statements that could undermine peaceful co-existence among the nation’s diverse communities.

According to the presidential aide, the dinner was also attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Emir of Kazaure, Dr Najib Hussaini Adamu,

Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to rally supports for Buhari to solve the problems and stabilize the country's polity.

“The President worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress.

“These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him,” he said.

According to NAN, Tinubu said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reputed for “saucy and distractive statements’’.

He, however, urged Nigerians not to be upset with their opposition, but help them overcome their “colossal defeat” in the Feb. 2019 elections.

“Don’t blame them. They are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma,” he added.

As the nation’s Democracy Day celebration draw near, Tinubu commended Buhari for the recognition of June 12 in his remarks, the Sultan also pledged his support to the success of the Buhari administration.

The Sultan led prayers for Buhari’s second term in office and for the nation to overcome current challenges.

Others at the Iftar dinner were: Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo (rtd.), Malam Mamman Daura, Isma’ila Isa, Mr Wale Tinubu and Mr Hakeem P. Fahm, the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Lagos State.