Tinubu meets Buhari in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari meets with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in Aso Rock on Sunday, October 31, 2021, behind closed doors.
Tinubu says he visited Buhari to thank Buhari for visiting me in London.
After the meeting, Tinubu said he visited the president to thank him for checking on him in London after having knee surgery.
He said, “I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader.”
It would be recalled that on Thursday, August 13, 2021, President Buhari visited Tinubu in London.
