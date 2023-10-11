ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu makes 6 fresh appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ngelale also announced the president's approval for the appointment of Alubankudi as a Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

(1) EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — Aminu Maida

(2)MD/CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) — Nkechi Egerton-Idehen

(3) DG/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) — Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi

(4) National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) — Dr Vincent Olatunji

(5) Postmaster General/CEO, Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) — Tola Odeyemi.

Ngelale also announced the president’s approval for the appointment of Idris Alubankudi as a Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy.

He said that Alubankudi’s appointment was in line with the president’s determination to maximally leverage Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the appointments take immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

