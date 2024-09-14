Tinubu lauds military for taking down notorious bandits in North-West

The President stated that these successes provided further assurance that security operatives were capable of ensuring the nation’s peace and security.

The successful operations followed President Tinubu’s directive to service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy was restored, according to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Troops from Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised notorious bandit leader Halilu Sububu on Thursday, who had been terrorising citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other North-Western Nigerian regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, troops killed terrorist Sani Wala Burki in a joint operation in Katsina and dismantled a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, freeing 13 kidnapped students.

President Tinubu praised the military high command, intelligence agencies, and troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which yielded the recent outcomes.

He also commended the entire security apparatus for improved national security and urged them to sustain their efforts until all immediate and latent threats were permanently eradicated.