Tinubu lauds military for taking down notorious bandits in North-West

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu praised the military high command, intelligence agencies, and troops for their valiant efforts, synergy, and dedication, which yielded the recent outcomes.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

The President stated that these successes provided further assurance that security operatives were capable of ensuring the nation’s peace and security.

The successful operations followed President Tinubu’s directive to service chiefs to relocate to the zone until normalcy was restored, according to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Troops from Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised notorious bandit leader Halilu Sububu on Thursday, who had been terrorising citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other North-Western Nigerian regions.

Additionally, troops killed terrorist Sani Wala Burki in a joint operation in Katsina and dismantled a terrorist enclave in Kaduna, freeing 13 kidnapped students.

He also commended the entire security apparatus for improved national security and urged them to sustain their efforts until all immediate and latent threats were permanently eradicated.

“President Tinubu reassures the security agencies of his continued support in achieving the priority objective of keeping the nation safe and secure,” said Onanuga.

News Agency Of Nigeria

