Tinubu: Lagos Assembly to send commendation letters to Buhari, others

The House passed the resolution at the resumption of plenary, presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa on Monday.

The lawmakers also resolved to send a congratulatory message to Tinubu, who the lawmakers called a ‘golden fish’.

In his contribution, Obasa said the outcome of the primary election was worth celebrating, especially in relation to the number of people who supported and played various roles to ensure Tinubu’s victory.

According to him, the action of the Northern governors had further deepened democracy and unity.

The speaker noted that ahead of the convention, the APC governors in the North had resolved to support a Southern aspirant.

“That singular action of the Northern governors is proof and testimony that Nigeria’s democracy has come to stay and Nigeria will continue to exist as one.

“This goes beyond giving the APC presidential candidate support and shows that in togetherness, we can take this country forward.

“The emergence of Asiwaju gives hope that there are better days ahead where we would have an egalitarian society.

“We have absolute confidence in him that he can do it again just as he had done before,” he said.

Onasa urged stakeholders and party leaders to intensify their support for Tinubu ahead of the general elections.

On his part, a lawmaker, Abdulsubur Olayiwola, described Tinubu as a political warlord just as he argued that the presidential candidate’s Abeokuta declaration helped his victory.

Commenting, Mr Tobun Abiodun noted that Nigeria as a nation just got lucky because by 2023, the country would have a president who had the grace to move this country to greater heights.

Also contributing, the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Sanai Agunbiade, described Tinubu as a man whose time to lead the country had come.

While commending Obasa, Agunbiade added: “We must go back to our constituencies and ensure that those who would vote for Tinubu secure their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).