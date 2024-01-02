ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu is cutting cloth into pieces, be patient - Uzor-Kalu tasks Nigerians to give FG more time

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ex-governor added that Tinubu is working assiduously to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory.

Sen Orji Uzor-Kalu
Sen Orji Uzor-Kalu

Kalu, a former Senate Chief Whip spoke on Tuesday in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi when he paid a courtesy visit to Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, the Ebonyi chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Abia governor said that Tinubu was working assiduously to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory adding that what was required was for the citizens was to give the president time.

The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces before you start sewing the cloth; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering we understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well,” Kalu said.

On the 2024 appropriation bill, Kalu who represented Abia North at the National Assembly absolved the lawmakers of any blame on the budget.

“We said that we are going to do a census and Nigeria has put several billion in planning for the national census in 2023 and if we did not vote money for the conduct of the exercise, Nigeria will be losing about 289 billion,” he said.

Kalu further urged youths to be agents of positive change by shunning all forms of social vices and acts capable of breaching the peace and security of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

