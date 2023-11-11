ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu inaugurates TETFund projects at Polytechnic Ibadan

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof Kazeem Adebiyi, appreciated TETFund and assured that the buildings would be maintained.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Premium Times Nigeria]

The President, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, commended the institution for its role in educating the Nigerian youths.

”Being one of the pioneer Polytechnics in the country, this institution has done a commendable job in the growth of the Nigerian youth,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to quality education for all through various initiatives and projects in the education sector.

He commended TETFund for delivering on its mandate in providing funding for Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“The Polytechnic of Ibadan has turned out very good products. So, it is not by mistake that TETFund is being generous to the Polytechnic of Ibadan.

“It is a mother Polytechnics and it has given rise to all sorts of offsprings and it is one of the sources of academic excellence in Nigeria,” the President said.

In his address, TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, said financing the projects was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to providing requisite physical infrastructure in the nation’s public tertiary institutions.

Echono, who was represented by Babatunde Olajide, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, TETFund, said it was in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

“It is our commitment at TETFund to ensure that value is obtained for funds allocated to the benefitting institutions, to aid teaching, learning and research and by implication, make them globally competitive.

“The Polytechnic is particularly significant given the strategic position it occupies in the training of technology-based courses, with strong emphasis on technical skills acquisition and applied research,” he said.

Echono commended the Rector and Management of the Polytechnic Ibadan for successfully executing and completing the three projects commissioned.

“With the achievement of this feat, the Fund believes the projects will significantly impact the training of students while providing a conducive working environment for staff and students,” he said.

He sought more interventions in the institution so that it could effectively carry out its mandate of producing quality graduates for the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inaugurated projects included the construction of the building for the Faculty of Science for the Years 2017-2018 (Merged) Annual Intervention.

There was also the Faculty of Business and Communication Studies Building of the Year 2019 Special Intervention.

The third project was the Faculty of Financial Management Studies Complex, of the Year 2020 Annual intervention.

All three were at a total cost of N890,302,775.26.

