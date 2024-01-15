ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Ima Elijah

He stated that the decision was made to recognise and honor President Tinubu for his commendable contributions to the development of Imo state.

Tinubu in Imo [Newsnaija]
Tinubu in Imo [Newsnaija]

Recommended articles

The road, now proudly named 'Bola Tinubu Drive,' was unveiled during the second-term inauguration ceremony of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

President Tinubu, currently in the southeast state for the governor's inauguration, expressed his appreciation for the honor bestowed upon him by the renaming of the prominent road.

The unveiling ceremony marked a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance the state's infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Uzodimma, who secured his re-election in November 2023 after a triumphant victory in the governorship poll, highlighted the motive behind renaming the road.

He stated that the decision was made to recognise and honor President Tinubu for his commendable contributions to the development of Imo state.

"Bola Tinubu Drive," the newly christened route leading to the city center in Imo state, is set to become a symbol of the strong ties between the state and the honored President.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

Workers cry over delay in payment of ₦35k wage award Tinubu promised them

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

A Fresh Face for Edo's Future: Olumide Akpata brings a transformative vision

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Imo Governor Uzodimma sworn in for 2nd term with Tinubu, Obasanjo present

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Tinubu graces Uzodimma's 2nd term inauguration in Owerri

Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

Governor Aiyedatiwa disburses ₦30m loan to 66 widows of fallen heroes

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Governor Yusuf to establish security trust fund for families of fallen heroes

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

Akwa Ibom APC Chieftain urges Eno to reconcile with opposition after Supreme Court win

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Nyesom Wike orders crackdown on street light vandals in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Black Stars of Ghana outshine Super Eagles with Kente AFCON arrival in Côte d'Ivoire

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) [Tribune]

Wike urges Abuja businesses to comply with tax deadline

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum. [Twitter:@BMB1_Official]

Gov Zulum says axle load exceeding 100 tonnes on Maiduguri road is an economic sabotage

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri. [Pulse]

Gov Diri commends Nigerian Army’s contribution to peace, security in Bayelsa

General Officer Commanding (GOC) the division, Maj.-Gen. Jamal Abdussalam [NAN]

Nigerian Army destroys 233 illegal refineries in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Rivers - GOC