Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road

The road, now proudly named 'Bola Tinubu Drive,' was unveiled during the second-term inauguration ceremony of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

President Tinubu, currently in the southeast state for the governor's inauguration, expressed his appreciation for the honor bestowed upon him by the renaming of the prominent road.

The unveiling ceremony marked a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance the state's infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Uzodimma, who secured his re-election in November 2023 after a triumphant victory in the governorship poll, highlighted the motive behind renaming the road.

He stated that the decision was made to recognise and honor President Tinubu for his commendable contributions to the development of Imo state.