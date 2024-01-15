Tinubu inaugurates renovated, renamed Sam Mbakwe International Airport Road
He stated that the decision was made to recognise and honor President Tinubu for his commendable contributions to the development of Imo state.
Recommended articles
The road, now proudly named 'Bola Tinubu Drive,' was unveiled during the second-term inauguration ceremony of Governor Hope Uzodimma.
President Tinubu, currently in the southeast state for the governor's inauguration, expressed his appreciation for the honor bestowed upon him by the renaming of the prominent road.
The unveiling ceremony marked a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance the state's infrastructure.
Governor Uzodimma, who secured his re-election in November 2023 after a triumphant victory in the governorship poll, highlighted the motive behind renaming the road.
He stated that the decision was made to recognise and honor President Tinubu for his commendable contributions to the development of Imo state.
"Bola Tinubu Drive," the newly christened route leading to the city center in Imo state, is set to become a symbol of the strong ties between the state and the honored President.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng