ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Work has begun on the legacy project that will connect nine coastal states, with Section Two already awarded to Hitech Construction Limited.

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]
Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Saturday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that the President would inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island on Sunday.

He said that the reconstructed road, which began under the Muhammadu Buhari Administration, was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same day, Tinubu will virtually inaugurate the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, which has drawn public acclaim for its excellent finishing and aesthetic furnishing.

He will also virtually inaugurate the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

The high point of the President’s engagements on Sunday will be the inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion.

Work has begun on the legacy project that will connect nine coastal states, with Section Two already awarded to Hitech Construction Limited.

The President will return to Abuja on Tuesday to begin another round of inaugurations with the Southern Parkway, which the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration named after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the President will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Library Complex, named after him.

Tinubu will leave the National Assembly to relaunch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro and symbolically join the train ride to the city centre.

The Abuja Metro was completed in 2018 by the Buhari Administration.

It was put into commercial use up till 2020, but with the onset of COVID-19, the train service was abandoned while vandals descended on the facility, putting it out of use.

FCT Minister Wike, after spending 15 million dollars and building access roads to the various stations, has refurbished it for commercial service.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the train ride, the President will also inaugurate the Wuye Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters.

On May 31, Tinubu will commission the NASENI-Portland Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) Reverse Engineering Centre at Utako.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

Emirship Tussle: Police appeal for calm in Kano after tension-filled day

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

2 scavengers allegedly kill man who exposed their theft activity in Lagos

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

FG begins construction of 250 housing units in Gombe

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Ajayi Crowther University students beat mate to death for allegedly stealing phone

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Lagos lawmaker loses wife after brief illness

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Islamic scholars, clerics react to tension in Kano over Emir's throne

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Kano Emirate: Police, other security agencies lauded for adhering to court order

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Move to recall Zamfara lawmaker thickens as constituent writes Speaker

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians [Vanguard]

Fire incident at Lagos depot won't affect petrol supply - NNPC assures Nigerians

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Nigeria will experience 3-day dust haze, thunderstorms from today

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC