Tinubu in Lagos for Lagos-Calabar Highway inauguration to mark 1st year in office

This is contained in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, on Saturday in Abuja.

Onanuga said that the President would inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island on Sunday.

He said that the reconstructed road, which began under the Muhammadu Buhari Administration, was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.

On the same day, Tinubu will virtually inaugurate the refurbished Third Mainland Bridge, which has drawn public acclaim for its excellent finishing and aesthetic furnishing.

He will also virtually inaugurate the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

The high point of the President’s engagements on Sunday will be the inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion.

Work has begun on the legacy project that will connect nine coastal states, with Section Two already awarded to Hitech Construction Limited.

The President will return to Abuja on Tuesday to begin another round of inaugurations with the Southern Parkway, which the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration named after him.

On Wednesday, the President will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Library Complex, named after him.

Tinubu will leave the National Assembly to relaunch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro and symbolically join the train ride to the city centre.

The Abuja Metro was completed in 2018 by the Buhari Administration.

It was put into commercial use up till 2020, but with the onset of COVID-19, the train service was abandoned while vandals descended on the facility, putting it out of use.

FCT Minister Wike, after spending 15 million dollars and building access roads to the various stations, has refurbished it for commercial service.

After the train ride, the President will also inaugurate the Wuye Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters.