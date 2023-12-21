Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Meanwhile, back in the nation's capital, the Nigerian Senate, in a crucial development, confirmed the nomination of 11 new Justices of the Supreme Court on Thursday, December 21. This confirmation came after a thorough consideration of the report presented by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters.

Senator Mohammed Monguno, the Chairman of the Committee hailing from Borno North, presented the comprehensive report before the Senate. The report outlined the committee's examination and subsequent approval of the nominees, who were meticulously screened to ensure their suitability for the esteemed positions.

President Tinubu, on December 20, had formally requested the Senate to confirm the 11 nominees, who were recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC). These appointments aim to fill the vacant positions resulting from the unfortunate demise and resignation of some Justices of the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT