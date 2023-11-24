Tinubu has no link with Kano Appeal Court judgment - Yoruba Group

The leader of the group Seyi Olurunsola, stated this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano on Friday.

Olurunsola said that the judiciary had the capacity to deliver accurate judgment in all cases emanating from the 2023 General Election and beyond.

A group, Concerned Yoruba Community in Kano (CYCK) had indicated that the presidency was interfering in the Appeal Court case.

But Olurunsola said that the President had no business interfering with the case as he believed in the separation of powers among the three arms of government.

He also said that the Yoruba people were well known for living peacefully in their host community as shown during the last election where they massively voted for the APC across the board.