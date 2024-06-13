Tinubu hails renowned businessman, Otunba Adekunle Ojora at 92

Recommended articles
Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, said in a statement that President Tinubu joined family and friends to celebrate the renowned businessman on this special occasion.
“The President salutes the elder statesman, recalling his contributions to advancing the economic wellbeing of the nation through enterprise development, as well as by encouraging indigenous participation in critical sectors of the economy.
“President Tinubu extols Otunba Ojora for his statesmanship, life of service, and wisdom.
“The President prays for many more years in excellent health for the elder statesman and his family,” said the statement.